Everest’s Mailchimp hacking claims downplayed

Cybernews reports that widely used email marketing platform Mailchimp was claimed to have been compromised by the Everest ransomware gang, which alleged the theft of a 767 MB database containing 943,536 lines of data from internal corporate files.
While Intuit, the parent firm of Mailchimp, has yet to acknowledge Everest's assertions, such a purported breach has been noted to be minimal by various cybersecurity experts, including malware repository vx-underground. "That's probably 300 milliseconds worth of Mailchimp data. Likely a client of a clients emails were leaked," said a security insider. Such a development comes as Everest took responsibility for attacks against North American gourmet bakery chain Crumbl and cryptocurrency management and Bitcoin cold storage company BitBox before the end of July. "Everest did post samples that appear to be recently fulfilled orders from BitBox redirected with identifiable hardware wallet purchaser data. I would be concerned," said security researcher Dominic Alvieri in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
While Intuit, the parent firm of Mailchimp, has yet to acknowledge Everest's assertions, such a purported breach has been noted to be minimal by various cybersecurity experts, including malware repository vx-underground. "That's probably 300 milliseconds worth of Mailchimp data. Likely a client of a clients emails were leaked," said a security insider. Such a development comes as Everest took responsibility for attacks against North American gourmet bakery chain Crumbl and cryptocurrency management and Bitcoin cold storage company BitBox before the end of July. "Everest did post samples that appear to be recently fulfilled orders from BitBox redirected with identifiable hardware wallet purchaser data. I would be concerned," said security researcher Dominic Alvieri in a post on X, formerly Twitter.