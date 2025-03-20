Critical Infrastructure Security

Escalating Ukrainian hacktivist attacks target Russia

Significantly more cyberattacks have been deployed by Ukraine's IT Army hacktivist operation against Russia during the past 12 months amid dwindling media coverage as the war between both nations continues, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Most impacted by the IT Army's distributed denial-of-service intrusions were Russian regional telecommunications operators, especially those in Kursk and Belgorod, an analysis from Russian cybersecurity provider F6 showed. Such findings come after the IT Army took credit for separate attacks against a St. Petersburg transport payment app, almost 50 Kursk-based media outlets' websites, and Krasnodar's transport communication network operator this year, with the hacktivist group declaring continuous initiatives to bolster its toolkit as it lessens public attack claims. Ukraine's military intelligence service, or HUR, has also recently moved to acknowledge the efforts of civilian hacktivists in its ongoing war with Russia while laying claim on intrusions against a major Russian bank and scientific research center.

