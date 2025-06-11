Enterprises lean into real-time cyber defense

As cybersecurity threats grow more complex and frequent, enterprises are turning to real-time cyber risk intelligence to identify and neutralize risks before they escalate, according to RT Insights.
This approach uses AI-driven tools to monitor network behavior continuously, allowing for the instant detection of anomalies and enabling automated responses that reduce damage and cost. According to IBM, the average data breach now costs $4.88 million, and businesses take nearly six months to detect threats, highlighting the urgency for faster, smarter defenses. Real-time systems are helping large firms manage evolving threats from phishing, ransomware, and AI-enhanced attacks, yet adoption is not without challenges. Integration complexity, high upfront costs, and the need for skilled personnel often delay implementation, especially in less digitally mature firms. Still, over 60% of organizations recognize AIs pivotal role in modern security. Experts stress the importance of proactive testing, planning, and a culture of informed action to protect against financial losses and reputational damage in an AI-powered threat landscape.
