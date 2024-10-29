Effectiv to be purchased by Socure for $136M

California-based real-time fraud and risk decisioning technology provider Effectiv is set to be acquired by Nevada-based digital identity verification and predictive analytics firm Socure in a $136 million deal that is poised to be finalized next month, according to SecurityWeek.

Such a purchase would integrate the Effectiv team into Socure, which would be leveraging the former's platform to facilitate automated risk and trust decisions from a single platform, noted Socure. Aside from gaining real-time payment fraud and anti-money laundering transaction tracking capabilities, Socure's acquisition of Effectiv would also allow the creation and importation of dedicated machine learning models tailored to enterprises' customer risk profiling needs. "With a world-class platform from Effectiv and analytics that allows for adaptive and progressive risk decisioning, we will be able to help our partners with a single view of identity to drive instant risk and trust decisions anytime, anywhere," said Socure founder and CEO Johnny Ayers.