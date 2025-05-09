Efex strengthens cyber offerings with Datcom

Managed services provider Efex has acquired cybersecurity firm Datcom to strengthen its offerings across Australia and New Zealand, marking its fifth acquisition in 18 months, reports CRN Australia

Efex CEO Nick Sheehan described Datcom as a "great fit," citing its consistent revenue growth, proactive culture, and expertise in cybersecurity. The acquisition is expected to enhance Efex's capabilities in sectors such as healthcare, education, mining, and local government. Sheehan emphasized that all staff will be retained and that customers from both companies will experience no service disruptions. Datcom will continue operations under the Efex brand, led by General Manager Rube Sayed, with integration efforts prioritized in the coming months. According to Sheehan, Datcom's advanced threat analysis and automation tools will allow Efex to provide more robust cybersecurity support, enabling clients to better identify risks and build resilience. This acquisition also diversifies Efex's project pipeline and offers long-term growth opportunities without overreliance on any single customer.