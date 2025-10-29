Economic sanctions curb state-backed cyber threats

Imposing economic sanctions against state-sponsored threat actors has helped diminish nation-state cyber ecosystems by weakening support from underground networks and private sector partners but more should still be done, reports Infosecurity Magazine

The U.S., which has the oldest framework permitting punitive action against cyber threat actors, has the most effective cyber sanctions, primarily due to an emphasis on individual, rather than group, attribution, and their accompaniment of indictments, diplomatic action, and other statecraft instruments, according to a report from the Royal United Services Institute.

While the European Union's newer cyber sanction regime has allowed asset freezes for individuals suspected of being part of illicit cyber activities, only 17 individuals and four entities have been punished over the past six years. On the other hand, the UK, which has the newest sanction regime at only five years old, has not leveraged punitive action as a direct law enforcement tool.

Bolstering cyber sanction policies requires a clearer strategic intent from governments, integration into cross-domain strategies, a focus on cryptocurrency exchanges, service providers, and other attack enablers, and improved transparency, said the RUSI report.