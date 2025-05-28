Dutch police hit by Russian-linked hackers

Dutch intelligence agencies have identified the new Russian-linked hacker group Laundry Bear, also known as Void Blizzard, as the culprit behind a cyberattack on the country's national police last year, in which attackers accessed contact details of all officers, according to The Associated Press.
According to a joint report from the domestic and military intelligence services, Laundry Bear is actively targeting EU and NATO states to extract information on Western arms supplies and defense production for Ukraine. MIVD Director Vice Adm. Peter Reesink emphasized the groups focus on defense-related intelligence, calling it "extremely likely Russian state supported." Officials released technical findings to help governments, contractors, and suppliers defend against future espionage. The attack is part of a broader pattern: U.S. and French authorities recently reported similar intrusions by Kremlin-linked hackers against Western logistics firms and institutions. No official response has been issued by Moscow. The Netherlands, a key military backer of Ukraine, has supplied advanced equipment, including F-16s.
