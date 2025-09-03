Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security
Dutch agencies confirm Chinese cyber intrusions
(Adobe Stock)
Dutch intelligence services disclosed that the Chinese state-backed hacking group known as Salt Typhoon has targeted organizations in the Netherlands, confirming earlier findings by US agencies, reports Infosecurity Magazine. In a statement released August 28, the Military Intelligence and Security Service and the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said they had "independently confirmed parts of the US findings with their own intelligence." The US probe in 2024, led by the FBI and CISA, linked Salt Typhoon to a sweeping espionage effort against American telecom companies. Dutch agencies noted that local organizations were less heavily hit than U.S. firms, though evidence showed intrusions into routers at smaller internet service providers and hosting companies. Investigators found no indication of deeper breaches into internal networks. The MIVD and AIVD worked with the National Cyber Security Centre to warn affected entities. Officials cautioned that Chinese cyber operations have reached a level where "constant vigilance and proactive measures" are essential for resilience.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds