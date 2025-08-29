Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Almost all Americans likely compromised by Salt Typhoon, FBI official says

Chinese state-sponsored advanced persistent threat group Salt Typhoon was noted by FBI Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Michael Machtinger to have potentially pilfered nearly all Americans' data as part of a cyberespionage campaign that has been ongoing since 2019, The Register reports. Millions of individuals across the U.S. already had bulk information obtained by Salt Typhoon from its attacks against nearly 200 American organizations, but even more extensive data had been exfiltrated from high-profile officials from both sides of the aisle, according to Machtinger. "What this really underscores is that what the PRC is doing through these proxy actors is really reckless and unbounded, in a way that is significantly outside of the norms of what we see in the espionage space. And that should really set off alarm bells for us not only in the United States," said Machtinger. Machtinger's statements come as the U.S. and its allies linked Salt Typhoon to Chinese firms Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology, Beijing Huanyu Tianqiong Information Technology, and Sichuan Zhixin Ruijie Network Technology.

