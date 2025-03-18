Druva expands backup services to Microsoft Azure

Druva has extended its backup and data security services to Microsoft Azure, marking the company’s first expansion beyond Amazon Web Services, TechTarget reports.

The Druva Data Security Cloud software-as-a-service platform now supports Azure Blob Storage for backing up Microsoft Azure virtual machines alongside Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances.

Additional integrations with Microsoft services are expected in the coming months as part of the companies' new strategic partnership.

The move comes amid enterprises' increasing adoption of multi-cloud strategies, which use multiple cloud providers for workload distribution and cybersecurity resilience. While Amazon Web Services remains dominant with nearly 30% of the cloud market, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are gaining traction, requiring vendors like Druva to broaden their cloud compatibility.

Druva has previously supported Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Windows, and Sentinel through AWS storage but is now embedding backup capabilities within Azure.

The company has said that expansion to Google Cloud or Oracle is not currently planned, though regional partnerships may be considered in the future.