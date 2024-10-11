Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Dr. Web repudiates DumpForums data theft claims

Major Russian cybersecurity firm Dr. Web has dismissed pro-Ukraine hacktivist operation DumpForums' assertions of having exfiltrated nearly 10 TB of data from its systems in an attack last month, noting the exposed information to be "mostly untrue," reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While DumpForums claimed to have infiltrated the company's corporate GitLab server, mail server, and software management services, Dr. Web emphasized that the incident had not resulted in any customer data compromise. "The attack was promptly thwarted, all services were disconnected from the network and underwent thorough inspection in accordance with security protocols. The hackers' main goal was to demand a ransom from our company, but we do not conduct any negotiations," said Dr. Web, which did not provide details regarding the extent of the intrusion amid an ongoing investigation. Prior to Dr. Web, DumpForums has already targeted numerous Russian organizations, including state agencies and another cybersecurity company.

While the incident was downplayed by Dr. Web to not have prompted the compromise of any user data, DumpForums hackers said that they were able to steal the company's client/user database, as well as other information stored in its GitLab and corporate email servers, as well as their Jenkins, Confluence, Mantis, and RocketChat instances.

