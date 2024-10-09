Breach, Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Massive Dr. Web breach admitted by DumpForums

Share
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Hackread reports that more than 10 TB of data from major Russian cybersecurity firm Dr. Web was claimed to have been exfiltrated by pro-Ukrainian DumpForums hacktivists in an attack last month.

While the incident was downplayed by Dr. Web to not have prompted the compromise of any user data, DumpForums hackers said that they were able to steal the company's client/user database, as well as other information stored in its GitLab and corporate email servers, as well as their Jenkins, Confluence, Mantis, and RocketChat instances. Such an intrusion was noted by Bambenek Consulting President John Bambenek to highlight the risk of attacks against adversary-linked organizations amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "A security company should be experts at preventing attacks, however, when they are victims, it begs the question of whether the victim really knows what they are doing. 10 TB is a great deal of data. It should have been noticed as it was leaving the corporate perimeter," said Bambenek.

Related

Casio breach prompts system failure

Investigation into whether the incident has resulted in the exposure of sensitive data is already being conducted alongside a third-party agency, noted Casio, which did not provide further details regarding the nature of the attack or the identity of its perpetrators.

Data breach exposes 5.11 Tactical customer information

Threat actors who infiltrated the online store of 5.11 Tactical were able to exfiltrate information from individuals who shopped from July 12 to August 22, including their names and email addresses, as well as their payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.