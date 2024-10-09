Massive Dr. Web breach admitted by DumpForums

Hackread reports that more than 10 TB of data from major Russian cybersecurity firm Dr. Web was claimed to have been exfiltrated by pro-Ukrainian DumpForums hacktivists in an attack last month.

While the incident was downplayed by Dr. Web to not have prompted the compromise of any user data, DumpForums hackers said that they were able to steal the company's client/user database, as well as other information stored in its GitLab and corporate email servers, as well as their Jenkins, Confluence, Mantis, and RocketChat instances. Such an intrusion was noted by Bambenek Consulting President John Bambenek to highlight the risk of attacks against adversary-linked organizations amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "A security company should be experts at preventing attacks, however, when they are victims, it begs the question of whether the victim really knows what they are doing. 10 TB is a great deal of data. It should have been noticed as it was leaving the corporate perimeter," said Bambenek.