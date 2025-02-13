Breach, Threat Intelligence

Doxbin allegedly hit by retaliatory breach

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Widely known personal data leak platform Doxbin was reported by vx-underground to have been purportedly compromised by the Tooda cybercrime group as payback for having one of its members accused of being a pedophile by the leak site's admins, according to Cybernews.

Such an intrusion was claimed to have resulted in the erasure of user accounts and the locking of administrative accounts, with Tooda hackers alleging the release of Doxbin admins' personal information and a blacklist of individuals who had paid for the data to be removed from the site while threatening to expose a user database with almost 136,000 username and email pairs. Tooda's claims of breaching Doxbin have been refuted by a vx-underground source, who noted that only admin credentials have been obtained by the hacking group while the blacklist and user base information had already been exposed beforehand.

Related

OmniGPT claimed to be subjected to extensive breach

Included in the exposed data were discussions regarding development and technical topics, as well as files uploaded to OmniGPT, such as office projects, market analysis reports, university assignments, police verification assignments, and others that were found to contain credentials and billing details, according to Gloomer.

Additional details on PowerSchool breach impact emerge

Massachusetts' Wakefield Public Schools announced that the PowerSchools hack not only exposed 1,384 current and former students' medical information but also special education plans and custody alerts, including restraining orders and legal details, belonging to 708 and 31 current and former pupils, respectively.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingCorruptionCovert ChannelsDNS SpoofingData MiningDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadDumpSec

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds