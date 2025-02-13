Doxbin allegedly hit by retaliatory breach

Widely known personal data leak platform Doxbin was reported by vx-underground to have been purportedly compromised by the Tooda cybercrime group as payback for having one of its members accused of being a pedophile by the leak site's admins, according to Cybernews

Such an intrusion was claimed to have resulted in the erasure of user accounts and the locking of administrative accounts, with Tooda hackers alleging the release of Doxbin admins' personal information and a blacklist of individuals who had paid for the data to be removed from the site while threatening to expose a user database with almost 136,000 username and email pairs. Tooda's claims of breaching Doxbin have been refuted by a vx-underground source, who noted that only admin credentials have been obtained by the hacking group while the blacklist and user base information had already been exposed beforehand.