FBI seizes major cybercrime forums in Operation Talent

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized multiple cybercrime forums and illegal marketplaces as part of an international law enforcement effort called Operation Talent, according to HackRead.

The domains of major hacking websites Nulled.to, Cracked.to, Cracked.io, StarkRDP.io, Sellix.io, and MySellix.io, were seized in the operation. The sites are known to facilitate illegal cyber activities such as distributing stolen credentials, cracked software, and hacking tools. StarkRDP.io, a virtual hosting provider, was taken down due to misuse by cybercriminals, while Italy-based Sellix.io and MySellix.io are financial service platforms that have been linked to illicit transactions. Cracked.to administrators acknowledged the seizure on Telegram, calling it a significant loss but suggesting the forum might reappear under a new domain. Visitors to these sites now see seizure notices confirming FBI intervention, though no arrests have been reported and no further details on legal actions have released issued. The FBI has not issued an official statement. The operation involved cooperation with Europol, the Australian Federal Police, the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany, and other international agencies, highlighting the global nature of efforts to combat cybercrime.