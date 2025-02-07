Treasury curtails Musk-led DOGE’s government access

Most members of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have been restricted by the U.S. Treasury Department from accessing its payment systems, with only Tom Krause and Marko Elez having their read-only privileges retained, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a development comes after a lawsuit against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and escalating concerns regarding DOGE's infiltration of several federal government systems, including those at the Labor and Education Departments and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Restrictions will continue until the federal judge rules on a preliminary injunction determining the future of DOGE’s access. While the Treasury's systems were reported to have been completely controlled by DOGE, such claims were refuted by the department in a letter to Congress that noted Krause as one of its employees. Reports have also surfaced linking Edward Coristine, another DOGE member, to hacking activities.