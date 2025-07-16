Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Disruptive cyberattack against Russian drone manufacturer claimed by Ukrainian hacktivists

Flags of Russia and Ukraine. No war. Peace. Relationship between Ukraine and Russia.
(Image credit: opolja via Getty)

TechCrunch reports that Russian drone manufacturer Gaskar Group had its operations severely disrupted following an attack against its network and server infrastructure claimed by Ukrainian hacktivist operation BO Team to have been conducted alongside the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance and Ukraine's military intelligence.

Aside from the destruction of over 250 workstations and servers belonging to Gaskar Group, such an attack also resulted in the erasure of 47 TB of corporate data and an additional 10 TB of backups, as well as the theft of employees' home addresses, family details, and other personal information, according to the BO Team, which also noted the targeting of intelligence on unmanned aerial vehicles as part of cyberespionage efforts. Gaskar Group has yet to acknowledge the BO Team's assertions. Such a development comes amid extensive drone usage by the Ukrainian and Russian military amid the ongoing war between both nations.

