Thomson Reuters court software breach exposes sensitive data in Canada and US

Infosecurity Magazine reports that Thomson Reuters has disclosed a significant cybersecurity incident affecting its C-Track court management software, leading to a breach of sensitive case data across multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

The incident, detected on June 30, impacted the C-Track Canada system, exposing files from three Ontario courts. The breach potentially includes individuals' names, personal information, and confidential or sealed data. In the US, appellate courts in 11 states and the US Virgin Islands were also affected, along with West Publishing Corporation, a Thomson Reuters subsidiary. Affected US court records may contain names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, dates of birth, and health insurance details.

While the exact method of access remains unknown, Thomson Reuters stated the incident was not caused by the courts' own systems. There is currently no evidence of financial transaction systems being compromised or the affected data being misused. Court records are a known target for various threat actors, including nation-states for espionage and cybercriminals for extortion, highlighting the ongoing risks to sensitive legal information.