Dior discloses data breach impacting US customers
Major French luxury fashion retailer Dior has confirmed the compromise of U.S. clients' data following a data breach in late January, SecurityWeek reports.
Threat actors behind the intrusion were able to infiltrate a database with customers' personal information, including names, birthdates, contact details, addresses, Social Security numbers, government ID and passport numbers, but not their payment data, said Dior in a breach notice on its website that has also been filed with Attorney General's Offices across multiple states. "The third-party cybersecurity experts have verified that the incident is contained, and that there is no evidence that the unauthorized third party was able to access Dior systems except on January 26, 2025," said Dior, which has offered two years of complimentary identity theft insurance and credit monitoring to impacted individuals. Such a disclosure comes as fellow LVMH group retailer Louis Vuitton reported a data breach that affected clients across various countries, including South Korea and the UK.
