DHS: Retaliatory Iranian cyberattacks against US likely after nuclear site strikes

U.S. networks were noted by the Department of Homeland Security to potentially be subjected to cyberattacks by Iranian state-sponsored threat groups and pro-Iranian hacktivist operations following President Donald Trump's directive to strike three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, reports Nextgov/FCW.
Aside from launching cyber intrusions against insecure networks and internet-connected devices, Iran could also intensify physical threats across the country, according to the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin. Such an alert, which is set to expire on September 22, comes as Trump's social media platform Truth Social was allegedly disrupted by an Iranian hacker group in a distributed denial-of-service attack. "Iran's cyber strategy is likely [in] cooperation with Russia, which given current tensions, could be a real possibility. Iranian capabilities have certainly increased since the 'Shamoon' attacks used against oil companies back in the day," said former DHS Assistant Secretary Brian Harrell.
