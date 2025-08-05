DHS ramps up fight against deepfake ID fraud

Biometric Update reports that the US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has launched Phase 3 of the Remote Identity Validation Rally, spotlighting presentation attack detection.
Building on earlier phases that assessed biometric fraud detection and document authentication, this new phase confronts threats like deepfakes, synthetic media, and impersonation tactics using masks or digital displays. DHS challenges the private sector to innovate biometric verification solutions that are accurate, user-friendly, and resilient against sophisticated fraud during onboarding processes such as opening bank accounts or applying for government services. Developed with support from TSA, Homeland Security Investigations, and NIST, the RIVR initiative emphasizes collaboration to mitigate vulnerabilities tied to digital IDs. TSAs Jason Lim noted the need to address new risks digital credentials bring, while S&T advisor Arun Vemury praised the industry-government partnership for advancing secure, scalable technologies. Outcomes from RIVR will help shape future identity standards and testing protocols for both domestic and international stakeholders.
Building on earlier phases that assessed biometric fraud detection and document authentication, this new phase confronts threats like deepfakes, synthetic media, and impersonation tactics using masks or digital displays. DHS challenges the private sector to innovate biometric verification solutions that are accurate, user-friendly, and resilient against sophisticated fraud during onboarding processes such as opening bank accounts or applying for government services. Developed with support from TSA, Homeland Security Investigations, and NIST, the RIVR initiative emphasizes collaboration to mitigate vulnerabilities tied to digital IDs. TSAs Jason Lim noted the need to address new risks digital credentials bring, while S&T advisor Arun Vemury praised the industry-government partnership for advancing secure, scalable technologies. Outcomes from RIVR will help shape future identity standards and testing protocols for both domestic and international stakeholders.