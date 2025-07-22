Dell downplays WorldLeaks-claimed data breach

Dell has disclosed the theft of mostly synthetic or fake information from its IT environment following the World Leaks extortion gang's claims to have stolen 1.3 TB of data containing 416,103 files, according to The Register.
Attackers have only infiltrated Dell's Solution Center used for product demonstrations and proof-of-concept testing for its commercial clients, resulting in the access of non-sensitive data and testing outputs, said a Dell spokesperson, who emphasized the partition between the impacted environment and customer and partner systems. "Like many companies, we work tirelessly to combat online criminal activity including those seeking to break into our systems and networks. Protecting the security and maintaining the trust of our customers and partners is a top priority," the spokesperson added. Such a development comes after World Leaks was reported to have emerged as a rebrand of the Hunters International ransomware-as-a-service group, which had pivoted due to the high-risk and low-reward nature of ransomware intrusions.
