Incident Response, Network Security

DDoS attack impacts NTT Docomo operations

DDoS attack

(Adobe Stock)

NTT Docomo, the leading mobile phone operator in Japan, had its operations momentarily interrupted by a distributed denial-of-service attack on Thursday, hindering access to its mobile payment and webmail services, news website, video streaming platform, and golfing website, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Most of the impacted services have since been restored but additional details regarding the identity of the intrusion's perpetrators have not been provided by the firm, which had been subjected to a ransomware attack by the now-defunct Ransomed.vc operation last year. Such targeting of NTT Docomo comes amid a slew of cyberattacks against Japanese organizations, including Japan Airlines that had to defer certain flights following a post-Christmas DDoS incident and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance that had thousands of policyholders' information at risk of compromise after a ransomware intrusion against its third-party vendor. Other recently breached Japanese entities include watchmaker Casio, electric motor and industrial parts maker Nidec, and media conglomerate Kadokawa.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Post-ALPHV, LockBit takedown surge of RansomHub examined

Hundreds of organizations — including Rite Aid, Frontier Communications, Christie's, and Planned Parenthood of Montana — have already been compromised by the RansomHub ransomware-as-a-service operation less than a year after its emergence after enlisting affiliates of the ALPHV/BlackCat and LockBit ransomware gangs, which had been dismantled earlier this year, according to The Register.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ACK PiggybackingCacheCall Admission Control (CAC)CellComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Crossover CableDatagramDemilitarized Zone (DMZ)DomainStimulus

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds