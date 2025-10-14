Datadog adds GPU, cost, and security tools to OCI

Datadog announced new integrations for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, expanding its observability and security platform with features that enhance reliability, cost control, and workload protection, particularly for AI and machine learning applications, according to Security Brief Australia

The update introduces GPU Monitoring, Cloud Cost Management, and Cloud SIEM, which provide deeper visibility into performance, spending, and security across OCI environments.

"With this expanded support, Datadog becomes one of the first observability vendors to deliver streamlined GPU monitoring for OCI," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog, emphasizing the platform's growing role in managing large-scale AI workloads.

These integrations enable teams to optimize GPU use, reduce idle costs, track spending by project, and detect security threats within multi-cloud environments. Datadog's latest expansion, now totaling over 70 AI/ML-related integrations, positions it as a key player for organizations pursuing unified observability across complex, hybrid infrastructures while addressing performance, compliance, and cost-efficiency goals.