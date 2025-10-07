Application security, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Acquisition, Container security
DataCore launches Freedom360 partner program
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)
DataCore Software has launched Freedom360, a revamped global partner program that the company calls the "cornerstone" of its channel-first growth strategy, Channel Futures reports. Announced Monday, the initiative is designed to boost profitability and technical capability among resellers, distributors, service providers, and system integrators. Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner said the program "marks a pivotal step" in helping partners expand opportunities and strengthen competitiveness. Under its DataCore.NEXT vision, the company has broadened its software-defined storage portfolio to include SANsymphony for block, Nexus for file, Swarm for object, Puls8 for container workloads, and StarWind for hyperconverged infrastructure. The recent acquisitions of Pixitmedia and ArcaStream also extend DataCores reach into media and entertainment workflows. A new three-tier certification framework, base, specialist, and excellence, offers clear progression paths with higher incentives and co-marketing benefits. Partners like ALSO Benelux and NeoVAD welcomed the program, praising its stronger rewards, expanded portfolio, and focus on collaboration and long-term growth.
