Data theft reported by PBS following Discord leak

PBS has confirmed that data belonging to its employees and affiliates had been exfiltrated following the circulation of a file with such information on Discord servers for PBS Kids, BleepingComputer reports.
Such a file, which contains 3,997 PBS employees' and affiliates' corporate contact information, had been pilfered from MyPBS.org, an internal service leveraged for public TV workers, according to PBS. "We have reached out to the users whose information was identified as involved to inform them of this incident, and at this time, there is no evidence that this incident involves any other PBS systems," said a PBS spokesperson. No misuse of the data has so far been observed, with a source close to the matter noting that the information may have only been shared by youths seeking notoriety and novelty. "It's less about exploiting the data for financial gain and more about the 'cool factor' of possessing it. That being said, the potential for misuse is obviously there," said the source.
