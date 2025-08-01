Malware, Phishing

Discord leveraged to spread updated DoubleTrouble banking trojan

Trojan malware

(Adobe Stock Images)

Android users across Europe have been targeted with attacks involving a more sophisticated iteration of the DoubleTrouble banking trojan, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Threat actors have harnessed Discord-hosted APKs instead of bank-spoofing phishing sites for the stealthier deployment of the updated version of DoubleTrouble, which enables not only real-time screen recordings and accessibility event monitoring-based keylogging but also phishing and bogus lock screen overlays facilitating PIN and credential exfiltration, and the blocking of banking and security apps, according to a Zimperium report. Multiple commands have been leveraged to facilitate tap simulation, fake UI elements, and data exfiltration from banking apps, cryptocurrency wallets, and password managers to a remote command-and-control server while evading multi-factor authentication, said researchers. Individuals and financial entities have been warned of the emergence of a more advanced version of DoubleTrouble, which researchers noted to be indicative of increasingly adaptive and persistent mobile security threats.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds