Data security incident admitted by Panama Ministry of Economy and Finance

Officials at Panama's Ministry of Economy and Finance have disclosed the potential compromise of one of its computers in a cyberattack claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service group last week, reports BleepingComputer. Immediate efforts have been taken to contain the intrusion discovered in one of its workstations, according to the MEF. "It is important to emphasize that none of MEF's central systems or platforms have been compromised and they continue operating normally," noted the agency, which has also implemented additional cybersecurity safeguards. Over 1.5 TB of information from MEF, including emails, budgeting information, and financial files, was purported to have been compromised by the INC Ransom group, which also exposed internal documents as samples to corroborate the breach. MEF has yet to acknowledge INC Ransom's assertions. Since its emergence more than two years ago, INC Ransom has already impacted various major entities, including Ahold Delhaize, Xerox Business Solutions, McLaren Health Care, Yamaha Motor, the Texas State Bar, and NHS Scotland.

