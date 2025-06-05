Data Security, Phishing, Malware

Data extortion attacks hit Salesforce customers

Salesforce logo
(Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Almost 20 retail, education, and hospitality organizations in the Americas and Europe have been breached by the UNC6040 threat group in attacks involving a trojanized version of Salesforce's Data Loader tool since January, The Register reports.

Attackers masquerading as IT support staff conducted voice phishing that lured targeted entities' employees into opening the Salesforce connect setup page and linking their Salesforce environment with the malicious Data Loader tool, an analysis from Google's Threat Intelligence Group showed. Initial exfiltration of organizational Salesforce data was followed by lateral movement to other platforms within the network, including Microsoft 365 and Okta, with researchers suggesting that UNC6040 may have been collaborating with another threat operation monetizing stolen data access. Additional findings also showed that UNC6040 overlapped with global threat collective The Com, which counts Scattered Spider among its members. "However, UNC6040 appears to be distinct from UNC3944, which overlaps with a subset of Scattered Spider activity," said GTIG principal threat analyst Austin Larsen. Meanwhile, Salesforce emphasized the presence of "enterprise-grade security" in its platform in the wake of the findings.

Related

Almost 40K impacted by Lee Enterprises ransomware attack

Major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises had information from 39,779 individuals, including their Social Security numbers, compromised as a result of an attack by the Qilin ransomware-as-a-service operation in February, which allegedly led to the exfiltration of 350 GB of data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds