Data compromise confirmed by Cartier

French luxury goods conglomerate Cartier has disclosed having its customers' data exposed following a systems breach, BleepingComputer reports.
Infiltration of Cartier's systems enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, email addresses, and countries of residence, but not their credentials, banking information, or credit card numbers, said the firm in its notification letters, which noted the containment of the issue, as well as the implementation of additional data safeguards. "Given the nature of the data, we recommend that you remain alert for any unsolicited communications or any other suspicious correspondence," added Cartier, which also confirmed ongoing remediation efforts alongside a third-party cybersecurity firm. Such a breach comes amid a spate of attacks reported by other fashion brands during the last month, with an intrusion against Victoria's Secret leading to the takedown of its website and certain store services last week and separate incidents against Dior and Adidas resulting in the compromise of customer information.
