Included in the stolen 3 GB to 6 GB database were individuals' full names, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and employment and educational backgrounds, as well as social media accounts and tokens, according to the threat actor, who has been looking to sell the dataset to a single buyer for at least $15,000. Ongoing investigation into the incident showed that the pilfered data appears to be business contact information present in Wolters Kluwer's health journal business, with the firm emphasizing the lack of evidence suggesting the compromise of financial or tax details. Despite the absence of credentials in the dataset, Cybernews researchers warned that the exposed information could still be leveraged in personalized phishing intrusions.
Breach, Data Security
Data breach purportedly hits Wolters Kluwer
(Adobe Stock)
Dutch information services firm Wolters Kluwer which counts American Airlines, BP, Boeing, and other Fortune 500 firms among its clients had its systems claimed to have been compromised in a cyberattack, which allegedly resulted in the theft of personal data, according to Cybernews.
Included in the stolen 3 GB to 6 GB database were individuals' full names, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and employment and educational backgrounds, as well as social media accounts and tokens, according to the threat actor, who has been looking to sell the dataset to a single buyer for at least $15,000. Ongoing investigation into the incident showed that the pilfered data appears to be business contact information present in Wolters Kluwer's health journal business, with the firm emphasizing the lack of evidence suggesting the compromise of financial or tax details. Despite the absence of credentials in the dataset, Cybernews researchers warned that the exposed information could still be leveraged in personalized phishing intrusions.
Included in the stolen 3 GB to 6 GB database were individuals' full names, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and employment and educational backgrounds, as well as social media accounts and tokens, according to the threat actor, who has been looking to sell the dataset to a single buyer for at least $15,000. Ongoing investigation into the incident showed that the pilfered data appears to be business contact information present in Wolters Kluwer's health journal business, with the firm emphasizing the lack of evidence suggesting the compromise of financial or tax details. Despite the absence of credentials in the dataset, Cybernews researchers warned that the exposed information could still be leveraged in personalized phishing intrusions.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds