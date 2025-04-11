Cyberattack-concealing spam bombing examined

Targeted cyberattacks were discovered by Darktrace researchers to have been obscured by threat actors through spam bombing attacks against email systems, according to SiliconAngle.
Intrusions involving a deluge of unwanted emails between February and March involved the utilization of various social engineering techniques, as well as QuickAssist and other tools, to infiltrate networks, with subsequent reconnaissance conducted through SMB connection attempts and LDAP queries, reported researchers, who were able to determine and avert the threat using the firm's artificial intelligence-based detection platform. Such a system featured an EMAIL module that identified not only the inundation of emails but also the abuse of the Mandrill Mailchimp extension and other marketing tools, with the malicious activity involving unneeded connections immediately contained by Darktrace's Autonomous Response technology, researchers said. Organizations have been urged to implement automated defenses to immediately address cybersecurity threats to their email systems.
