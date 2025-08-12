Threat actors who infiltrated Connex's systems from June 2 to 3 were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, account numbers, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, and debit card details, according to a breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident which has not yet been claimed by any cybercrime operation have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services by Connex, which has also urged members to be wary of any suspicious account activity following the attack. Connex has also moved to bolster its systems' cybersecurity defenses in an effort to mitigate potential data breaches as it investigates the attack with the assistance of law enforcement agencies and third-party cybersecurity experts.
Data breach impacts Connex Credit Union
Major Connecticut credit union Connex had information from 172,000 members pilfered following a cyberattack in early June, Infosecurity Magazine reports.
Threat actors who infiltrated Connex's systems from June 2 to 3 were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, account numbers, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, and debit card details, according to a breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident which has not yet been claimed by any cybercrime operation have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services by Connex, which has also urged members to be wary of any suspicious account activity following the attack. Connex has also moved to bolster its systems' cybersecurity defenses in an effort to mitigate potential data breaches as it investigates the attack with the assistance of law enforcement agencies and third-party cybersecurity experts.
