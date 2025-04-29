Ransomware, Data Security, Privacy

Data breach disclosed by UrbanOne following Cactus ransomware claims

Urban One, a U.S. media conglomerate focused on the African American community, has disclosed having its employees' personal data and other corporate information exfiltrated in a "sophisticated social engineering campaign" in February, which was claimed by the Cactus ransomware operation last month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Infiltration of Urban One's systems led to the compromise of individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, W-2 details, and direct deposit information, according to the firm's breach notification letters to Massachusetts and Texas regulators that offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring services to victims. Urban One confirmed that the intrusion affected 355 individuals across Texas but did not provide additional details. Cactus ransomware's attack against Urban One, which was last reported to have been breached six years ago, comes after the group was reported to have compromised major U.S. cold storage and logistics firm Americold, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, leading Swedish supermarket chain Coop, and Schneider Electric.

