Ransomware, Data Security, Privacy
Data breach disclosed by UrbanOne following Cactus ransomware claims
(Adobe Stock)
Urban One, a U.S. media conglomerate focused on the African American community, has disclosed having its employees' personal data and other corporate information exfiltrated in a "sophisticated social engineering campaign" in February, which was claimed by the Cactus ransomware operation last month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Infiltration of Urban One's systems led to the compromise of individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, W-2 details, and direct deposit information, according to the firm's breach notification letters to Massachusetts and Texas regulators that offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring services to victims. Urban One confirmed that the intrusion affected 355 individuals across Texas but did not provide additional details. Cactus ransomware's attack against Urban One, which was last reported to have been breached six years ago, comes after the group was reported to have compromised major U.S. cold storage and logistics firm Americold, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, leading Swedish supermarket chain Coop, and Schneider Electric.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds