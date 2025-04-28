Ransomware, Malware

Inner workings of ToyMaker IAB examined

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Initial access broker ToyMaker has been providing Cactus ransomware gang and other double extortion threat operations access to compromised systems, The Hacker News reports. Vulnerable systems are being targeted by ToyMaker with the custom LAGTOY malware, also known as HOLERUN, which facilitates reverse shell creation and command execution, according to a Cisco Talos analysis. ToyMaker's LAGTOY malware also establishes openSSH connections to load the Magnet RAM Capture tool that seeks to obtain victims' credentials while fetching a trio of commands executed with a sleep interval of 11,000 milliseconds between each other. The Cactus ransomware group, which performed its own reconnaissance and persistence operations, infiltrated the victim's network using ToyMaker-stolen credentials within almost three weeks. "Based on the relatively short dwell time, the lack of data theft and the subsequent handover to CACTUS, it is unlikely that ToyMaker had any espionage-motivated ambitions or goals," said the report.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds