Data breach disclosed by Interbank

Major Peruvian financial services firm Interbank, formerly known as the International Bank of Peru, has disclosed having been impacted by a cyberattack that resulted in the compromise of certain clients' information after stolen data was exposed by the threat actor "kzoldyck" on various dark web forums, BleepingComputer reports.



"We have identified that some data of a group of clients has been exposed by a third party without our authorization. In light of this situation, we immediately deployed additional security measures to protect the operations and information of our clients," said Interbank, who also noted the restoration of most of its operations following an outage two weeks ago. Additional details regarding the impact of the breach have not been provided by Interbank but kzoldyck claimed to have stolen data from over 3 million of the bank's customers, including their names, birthdates, account IDs, phone numbers, home, email, and IP addresses, financial details, and plaintext credentials.