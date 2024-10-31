Breach, Threat Intelligence

Data breach disclosed by Interbank

Share
Virtual bank and digital banking

(Adobe Stock Images)

Major Peruvian financial services firm Interbank, formerly known as the International Bank of Peru, has disclosed having been impacted by a cyberattack that resulted in the compromise of certain clients' information after stolen data was exposed by the threat actor "kzoldyck" on various dark web forums, BleepingComputer reports.

"We have identified that some data of a group of clients has been exposed by a third party without our authorization. In light of this situation, we immediately deployed additional security measures to protect the operations and information of our clients," said Interbank, who also noted the restoration of most of its operations following an outage two weeks ago. Additional details regarding the impact of the breach have not been provided by Interbank but kzoldyck claimed to have stolen data from over 3 million of the bank's customers, including their names, birthdates, account IDs, phone numbers, home, email, and IP addresses, financial details, and plaintext credentials.

Related

Multi-year Italian hacking incident exposes 800K

Milan-based private investigations firm Equalize led by former top cop Carmine Gallo was reportedly behind the years-long hacking campaign, which was facilitated by bribes to police officers, remote access trojan compromise, and the breach of the Italian Interior Ministry computer system's maintenance personnel.

Data compromise confirmed by French telco Free

Immediate action has been taken to protect Free's information systems following the incident, which has not affected operations nor compromised customer credentials, communications content, and banking information, according to a spokesperson.

Related Terms

CorruptionCovert ChannelsDarknetData MiningDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation Warfare

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.