Data breach confirmed by Scania

Major Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania has disclosed the theft of insurance claim documents stemming from the compromise of its financial services arm's systems late last month, following attack claims made by threat actor "hensi" last week, BleepingComputer reports.
Infiltration of Scania Financial Services' systems via stolen third-party IT partner credentials between May 28 and 29 allowed the exfiltration of insurance claim-related files, which contain personal, financial, and medical details, according to a Scania spokesperson. Additional details regarding the extent of the hack were not provided but the spokesperson noted that Scania employees were later subjected to data extortion tactics. "Early on the 30th (CEST) the attacker sent emails from proton.me to a number of Scania employees threatening to disclose the data. A follow-up email with similar content came later from an unrelated 3rd party whose email had been compromised. The data was later leaked by an actor named Hensi," the spokesperson added.
Infiltration of Scania Financial Services' systems via stolen third-party IT partner credentials between May 28 and 29 allowed the exfiltration of insurance claim-related files, which contain personal, financial, and medical details, according to a Scania spokesperson. Additional details regarding the extent of the hack were not provided but the spokesperson noted that Scania employees were later subjected to data extortion tactics. "Early on the 30th (CEST) the attacker sent emails from proton.me to a number of Scania employees threatening to disclose the data. A follow-up email with similar content came later from an unrelated 3rd party whose email had been compromised. The data was later leaked by an actor named Hensi," the spokesperson added.