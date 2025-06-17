Cyberattack purportedly compromises Scania’s corporate insurance subsidiary

Major Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania had its corporate insurance arm, Scania Financial Services, allegedly compromised by the threat actor "hensi" in an attack that resulted in the exfiltration of 34,000 confidential files, reports Cybernews.
Infiltration of the insurance[.]scania[.]com subdomain facilitated the theft of data, according to the attacker, who has not provided additional details regarding the types of compromised information. Scania has not yet acknowledged the intrusion but the purportedly hacked website was noted to be unavailable. "We are currently performing maintenance on the VabisLine system. The system has been temporarily taken offline," said the website. Such a development comes amid increasingly prevalent cyberattacks against automakers, which have become attractive targets for threat actors due to their sensitive data troves. Among such entities claimed to have been compromised in a ransomware attack is Volkswagen Group. However, such assertions by the Stormous ransomware operation have not been sufficiently substantiated.
