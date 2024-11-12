Cyber incident impacts Ahold Delhaize’s US operations

Dutch-Belgian multinational retail and wholesale holding firm Ahold Delhaize had the operations of its U.S.-based e-commerce services and certain pharmacies disrupted following a cybersecurity incident last week, Grocery Dive reports.



Additional details have been limited but the incident has prompted Ahold Delhaize's supermarket chain Hannaford to cancel its order pickup and delivery services, as well as limit phone calls and prescription processing at some of its pharmacies since Friday even though in-store operations have continued. While Hannaford's website and app remained inaccessible early Monday, other Ahold Delhaize U.S. businesses The Giant Company, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, and Giant Food are no longer facing disruptions, according to the firm, which noted that credit cards and other major payment forms are being accepted in most of their stores despite the incident. Such a development comes amid major shakeups in Ahold Delhaize's corporate IT leadership since 2022.