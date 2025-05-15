Breach

Data breach compromises Dior’s Chinese, Korean clients

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior has been impacted by a cyberattack last week, which was confirmed to have resulted in the exposure of data from its Chinese and South Korean customers.

Despite an ongoing investigation into the extent of the incident, which was found not to have affected account passwords and payment card information, Dior's Chinese and Korean shops have provided more details regarding the May 7 attack with the former disclosing the compromise of individuals' full names, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, postal addresses, and purchase histories, and the latter reporting the leak of customers' contact details, purchase information, and shared preferences. All impacted individuals have been urged by Dior to be mindful of potential phishing attacks stemming from the data exposure, which has already prompted criticism from Korean legislators over its failure to promptly inform authorities.

