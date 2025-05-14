Cyber incident reported by Alabama

Alabama was confirmed by Gov. Kay Ivey to have been experiencing a "cybersecurity event," which could interrupt the delivery of state government services, reports The Record.
Initially discovered on Friday, such an incident has already impacted certain state employee credentials but there has been no evidence suggesting a similar compromise of residents' personally identifiable information, said Ivey in a statement. Investigation into the extent and perpetrator of the attack, as well as incident response alongside an external cybersecurity firm, are already underway, according to Ivey, who noted the state Office of Information Technology's ongoing efforts to mitigate the intrusion. Such a development comes amid the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks against state and local government entities, with Oregon's environmental agency, Rhode Island's benefits system, Virginia's Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania's Union County, and Texas' City of Abilene and City of Mission having been impacted over the past few months.
