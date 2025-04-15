Despite impacting only a few customers, such an intrusion earlier this year resulted in the pilfering of personal information from a "significant number" of its customers' end-users, said Conduent in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Conduent has also noted continuous efforts to analyze the extent of the data breach and notify impacted clients, as it emphasized finding no evidence suggesting the public exposure or misuse of the exfiltrated information. While the incident has not materially affected operations, Conduent disclosed having attack-related spending during the first quarter of this year. Such a development comes almost five years after Conduent had its devices encrypted and corporate data stolen in a Maze ransomware attack.
Cyberattack compromises Conduent client data
U.S. business services firm Conduent, which is also a leading government IT contractor, has reported the theft of data belonging to a limited number of its customers following a cyberattack that disrupted its operations in January, according to BleepingComputer.
Despite impacting only a few customers, such an intrusion earlier this year resulted in the pilfering of personal information from a "significant number" of its customers' end-users, said Conduent in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Conduent has also noted continuous efforts to analyze the extent of the data breach and notify impacted clients, as it emphasized finding no evidence suggesting the public exposure or misuse of the exfiltrated information. While the incident has not materially affected operations, Conduent disclosed having attack-related spending during the first quarter of this year. Such a development comes almost five years after Conduent had its devices encrypted and corporate data stolen in a Maze ransomware attack.
