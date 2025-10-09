Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security, Breach
Data breach admitted by BK Technologies
U.S. mission-critical radio manufacturer BK Technologies, which caters to police, fire, and defense clients, had some of its non-critical IT systems disrupted by a cyberattack last month, which did not impact its operations, according to The Register. Infiltration of BK Technologies' systems around Sept. 20 allowed attackers to pilfer data belonging to current and former employees, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not specify the number of individuals affected by the intrusion. Investigation into the nature and extent of the data exfiltration is still ongoing, noted BK Technologies, which emphasized that all systems have since been recovered, as it ejected the attacker from its systems. No significant financial toll is expected from the incident, with most cyberattack recovery-related expenses poised to be covered by insurance. Such an attack against BK Technologies has not yet been claimed by any known threat actor.
