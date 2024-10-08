Darktrace / CLOUD now supports Microsoft Azure

Machine learning cybersecurity provider Darktrace has expanded its AI-driven cloud detection and response system, Darktrace / CLOUD, to support Microsoft Azure environments, according to SiliconAngle.

The system, which is also available for AWS, utilizes agentless deployment to monitor cloud assets, users, and containers using what the company calls "self-learning AI." Activity is evaluated against identity and network data from across an enterprise's digital ecosystem to provide contextualized understanding. This is then leveraged for real-time detection and response to malicious activity and continuously evaluation of cloud configurations against industry standards.

The integration with Azure's virtual network flow logs reduces deployment times to 15 minutes and minimizes operational costs by eliminating the need for security agents, according to the company. "As organizations rapidly transition to the cloud, cloud detection and response are becoming critical to ensuring safety and security. Darktrace / CLOUD deploys quickly and easily, then provides teams with constant visibility, autonomous investigation and real-time response without ballooning operating costs," said Darktrace Chief Product Officer Max Heinemeyer.