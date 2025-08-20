Jawahar Sivasankaran, President of Cyware, told The Fast Mode that AI is increasingly used to "actively reduce investigation time, improve correlation across fragmented data, and drive repeatable orchestration in the SOC," while leaving critical decisions to human analysts. Key discussions focused on multi-source threat intelligence, identity-first security, and protecting AI/ML pipelines from adversarial manipulation. A major announcement was Cyware's open-source Model Context Protocol Server, which securely links large language models to threat intelligence and automation systems, allowing natural language inputs to trigger real-world actions with context and control. Sivasankaran emphasized that automation has become foundational to SOC operations and that collaboration, via open standards, intelligence-sharing, and integrated workflows, remains crucial for improving outcomes. Black Hat 2025 demonstrated that security leaders are prepared for AI-native workflows that enhance detection speed and operational efficiency without sidelining human oversight.
Threat Intelligence, AI/ML
Cyware launches MCP server to connect AI and threat intel
Adobe Stock
At Black Hat USA 2025, cybersecurity experts highlighted artificial intelligence as a practical tool for improving security operations rather than a marketing buzzword, The Fast Mode reports.
Jawahar Sivasankaran, President of Cyware, told The Fast Mode that AI is increasingly used to "actively reduce investigation time, improve correlation across fragmented data, and drive repeatable orchestration in the SOC," while leaving critical decisions to human analysts. Key discussions focused on multi-source threat intelligence, identity-first security, and protecting AI/ML pipelines from adversarial manipulation. A major announcement was Cyware's open-source Model Context Protocol Server, which securely links large language models to threat intelligence and automation systems, allowing natural language inputs to trigger real-world actions with context and control. Sivasankaran emphasized that automation has become foundational to SOC operations and that collaboration, via open standards, intelligence-sharing, and integrated workflows, remains crucial for improving outcomes. Black Hat 2025 demonstrated that security leaders are prepared for AI-native workflows that enhance detection speed and operational efficiency without sidelining human oversight.
