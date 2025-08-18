Identity, AI/ML

SandboxAQ launches AI security platform at Black Hat

At Black Hat USA 2025, artificial intelligence and identity security emerged as critical enterprise concerns, with SandboxAQ unveiling its new platform, AQtive Guard Protect, to address rising risks linked to non-human identities, according to The Fast Mode.

In an interview, Marc Manzano, General Manager of SandboxAQ's Cybersecurity Group, said that while enterprises are adopting AI widely, "very few have assessed or secured the systems and credentials that keep it running," leaving organizations dangerously exposed. The companys 2025 AI Security Benchmark Report underscored the urgent need to safeguard machine-to-machine operations from credential-based threats. AQtive Guard Protect was presented as a major highlight of the event, offering real-time oversight, lifecycle protection, and automated enforcement to close security gaps. Live demos showcased its ability to remediate weak certificates in minutes and protect credentials at vulnerable points. Manzano stressed two takeaways: enterprises must close visibility gaps quickly and deploy security that operates at "machine speed" to ensure resilience before threats escalate.

