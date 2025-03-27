Cybercrime ring previously assisted by DOGE staffer

Reuters reports that teen Department of Government Efficiency staffer Edward Coristine, who has since been embedded into the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was discovered to have operated network services firm DiamondCDN, which worked with the EGodly cybercrime ring just two years before being appointed to the Elon Musk-led agency tasked to downsize the federal government.

Internet protocol addresses leveraged by EGodly's "dataleak[.]fun" website from October 2022 to June 2023 were linked to DiamondCDN and other organizations owned by Coristine, with the cybercrime ring also thanking DiamondCDN for its "DDoS protection and caching systems" in a Telegram message, digital records obtained by DomainTools and Any.Run revealed. While EGodly has touted engaging in cryptocurrency heists, Latin American and Eastern European law enforcement email breaches, and phone number hijacking two years ago, such claims have not been affirmed by Reuters. However, such a connection between Coristine and EGodly has raised alarms for former CISA Deputy Director Nitin Nataranjan. "This stuff was not in the distant past. The recency of the activity and the types of groups he was associated would definitely be concerning," said Nataranjan.