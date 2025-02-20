CISA access obtained by Musk’s DOGE

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has secured access to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency after its 19-year-old staffer Edward Coristine has been embedded into the agency, Nextgov/FCW reports.

Also listed under the State Department's internal directories was fellow DOGE worker Luke Farritor. Additional details regarding the provided access remain unclear but Coristine, who was an intern at Musk-owned brain implant startup Neuralink, was reported to have dealt with the The Com cybercrime syndicate using the "Rivage" handle, as well as sought a hacking service to conduct a distributed denial-of-service intrusion in 2022. Path Networks had also sacked Coristine after he had provided its trade secrets to a rival firm. Such a development comes after CISA let go of more than 100 employees, including those part of its recently launched Cybersecurity Talent Management System program, slowed down anti-mis- and disinformation efforts, and halted activities meant to bolster election security.