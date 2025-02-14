Cybercrime now a national security threat, Google warns

The Google Threat Intelligence Group is urging governments to treat financially motivated cybercrime as a national security threat, citing increasing overlaps between cybercriminals and state-backed actors, reports SecurityWeek

While state-sponsored hacking often draws more scrutiny, financially driven attacks are more prevalent, with Mandiant responding to nearly four times as many incidents in 2024. Some nations, including Iran and North Korea, direct their state-backed threat actors to obtain funding through cybercrimes, while groups like Sandworm, linked to Russian military intelligence, use criminal malware for espionage and disruptive operations.