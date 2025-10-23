Ransomware

Cryptocurrency platform Cryptomus hit with $176 million fine in Canada

According to Krebs on Security, Canadian regulators have imposed a $176 million fine on Cryptomus, a digital payments platform supporting Russian cryptocurrency exchanges and cybercrime services.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) penalized Cryptomus for breaching anti-money laundering laws by failing to report suspicious transactions linked to activities like child sexual abuse material trafficking, fraud, ransomware payments, and sanctions evasion. Investigations revealed Cryptomus's involvement with numerous cybercrime services and exchanges, highlighting the platform's role in facilitating illicit financial activities. The fine marks a significant enforcement action against Cryptomus for its complicity in money laundering operations.

The hefty fine on Cryptomus underscores the regulatory crackdown on platforms enabling cybercrime and money laundering. The incident sheds light on the challenges faced by authorities in regulating shadowy money service businesses (MSBs) operating in Canada, particularly those with ties to sanctioned countries like Russia and Iran. This enforcement action signals a growing emphasis on holding cryptocurrency platforms accountable for facilitating illicit financial transactions, emphasizing the need for enhanced regulatory oversight in the digital payments sector.

Source: Krebs on Security

