Cyberattacks, outages impacting 911 systems on the rise

Almost 90% of U.S. emergency communication centers have suffered one or more cyberattack- or outdated infrastructure-related system disruptions during the past 12 months while over 50% disclosed incessant outages due to overloaded systems or hardware failures, indicating growing threats faced by the 911 system, StateScoop reports.
Telphony denial-of-service intrusions against emergency call centers across the country have also been increasing, a survey from emergency tech company Carbyne and the National Emergency Number Association showed. However, artificial intelligence and cloud systems have been increasingly explored by 911 centers to improve operations, with three-quarters of emergency professionals looking to leverage AI to better handle spikes in phone calls and high-risk situations. "There's no question: the fragility of current emergency communications infrastructure is putting lives at risk. What's clear from this year's report is that 9-1-1 professionals are doing everything they canbut they need modern, resilient systems to back them up," said Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai.
Telphony denial-of-service intrusions against emergency call centers across the country have also been increasing, a survey from emergency tech company Carbyne and the National Emergency Number Association showed. However, artificial intelligence and cloud systems have been increasingly explored by 911 centers to improve operations, with three-quarters of emergency professionals looking to leverage AI to better handle spikes in phone calls and high-risk situations. "There's no question: the fragility of current emergency communications infrastructure is putting lives at risk. What's clear from this year's report is that 9-1-1 professionals are doing everything they canbut they need modern, resilient systems to back them up," said Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai.